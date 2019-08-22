De'Von Bailey
De'Von Bailey, 19, died after two officers shot him in the back Aug. 3 in southeast Colorado Springs. 

 Photo courtesy of the Bailey family
Gov. Jared Polis recommended Thursday that an independent review be conducted into the Colorado Springs police shooting of 19-year-old De'Von Bailey, saying it would "maintain public trust and confidence" in a controversial case.

Such review is important, given the racial tensions across the nation and questions raised by the city residents, Polis said in a statement. 

"I encourage the El Paso County District Attorney's Office to consider turning the investigation's findings over to another local jurisdiction for independent review, and if warranted, additional information gathering," he said in the statement.

