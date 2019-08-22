Gov. Jared Polis recommended Thursday that an independent review be conducted into the Colorado Springs police shooting of 19-year-old De'Von Bailey, saying it would "maintain public trust and confidence" in a controversial case.
Such review is important, given the racial tensions across the nation and questions raised by the city residents, Polis said in a statement.
"I encourage the El Paso County District Attorney's Office to consider turning the investigation's findings over to another local jurisdiction for independent review, and if warranted, additional information gathering," he said in the statement.
This is a developing story. Check back to gazette.com.
THREAD: My statement on the investigation of De’Von Bailey’s death:— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 22, 2019
“Our nation is grappling with difficult challenges concerning race and how we treat one another. It is more important now at this moment in time that our law enforcement agencies go above and beyond to maintain