When Fox News’ announcement that Sen. Bernie Sanders won Colorado flashed on the big-screen TV at Washington Park Grille in Denver, few people attending the Trump monthly “MAGA meet-up” reacted.

Those in the crowd of about 75 were confident that no matter who ultimately wins the 2020 Democratic nomination, they won’t stand a chance against President Donald Trump.

Trump coasted to an easy win in the Colorado Republican primary with aboutly 90% support among GOP voters. The win marks a reversal from his performance four years ago in a state that handed Ted Cruz a win.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Regina Serna, a business development manager at FreemanWhite, said “it really doesn’t matter” who wins the Democratic nomination. “Trump is going to win.”

Every Democratic candidate has their issues, said Kyle Kohli, spokesman for the Republican National Committee in Colorado. “We’ll take any one" as a general election opponent.

Kohli, in a statement Tuesday night, said: "While socialist Colorado Democrats may be ready for Bernie Sanders' government takeover of our healthcare and the sky-high taxes to pay for it, hard working Coloradans want no part of his damaging policy proposals.

"Colorado Republicans, meanwhile, sent a message tonight that they are united behind President Trump and his record of success, including record low unemployment, low taxes, and fairer trade deals for our workers."

Kristi Burton Brown, the Colorado GOP vice chairwoman, said before initial results came in that she preferred Sanders to be the Democrat's choice.

"I think he illustrates how extremely left the Democratic party nationally has gone right now, and I think their party and America at large needs to have a reckoning with that and see if that’s really what it means to be a Democrat is to be a socialist," she said.

Sanders’ win is “not much of a surprise for Colorado,” Denver GOP chairwoman Kristina Cook. “The support that I’ve seen, the youth of our population, it makes a lot of sense to me that Sanders would win Colorado.”

Cook said her main goal is to "make it so that it’s not a scary thing to be a Republican in Denver."

Part of the GOP’s efforts include hosting the monthly gatherings for Trump supporters, beefing up the state’s field staff, holding rallies and staying organized. The Trump campaign has assembled extensive volunteer recruitment and training and field operations that they’ve deployed to encourage people to turn in their ballots and vote to reelect the president, Cook said.

Jonathan Woodley, who ran unsuccessfully for Denver City Council to represent District 9 last year, said although he’s confident Trump will win again, he doesn’t want to be overly so.

“I’m a military guy, so I always have my guard up, my head on a swivel," he said. "I don’t take anybody or anything for granted, because, at the end of the day, it all matters come Nov. 3 when all those votes are tallied.”