A stabbing Wednesday in the 6800 block of Crest Hill View sent one person to the hospital and two other people to jail, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The victim, whom police described as a 'Good Samaritan,' followed 27-year-old Jeremy McIntyre after watching him steal merchandise from the Home Depot at 7120 N. Academy Blvd. Police described McIntyre as a prolific shoplifter.

McIntyre met up with 22-year-old Krystan Goodman, who had also stolen merchandise from the store, police said.

When the victim confronted McIntyre and Goodman, who were hiding behind a fence, he was stabbed, according to police.

The victim, who was seriously injured during the fight, restrained McIntyre and Goodman until passersby intervened.