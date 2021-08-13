Colorado Springs police are trying to track down a man who they say may have been trying to be a good Samaritan, but may also have just been trying to steal a car.
At around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 3700 block of Airport Road, near Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Station 8 in the southeast part of the city, where the station’s personnel reported that an unidentified man had driven a vehicle with a child inside of it to the station and left.
Police said the man claimed that the child had been left in the car alone, and stayed with fire department personnel for 30 minutes before leaving.
Still, police said they haven’t identified the man at this time, and aren’t sure if he was trying to steal the car or if he was trying to be a good Samaritan.
After looking into the original call, police found that the car with the child alone in it had been parked at a nearby business for a "lengthy amount of time." They contacted the owner of the vehicle as well as the father of the child.
A 31-year-old man — Tyler Wright — was arrested in connection with the incident, but police didn’t say why he’d been taken into custody, and are still investigating the incident.