A good Samaritan was carjacked  at Gillen Road Thursday night.

Photo courtesy of KKTV
A person who crashed a car in north Colorado Springs Thursday night carjacked a good Samaritan who stopped to check that the driver was okay, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. 

Colorado Springs police told KKTV that at 7:10 p.m. on Gillen Road, west of Interstate 25 in Briargate, the driver reportedly crashed, stole the good Samaritan's car, and then crashed that car after running into a dead end. 

The carjacker then went into a nearby home and tried to steal another car, before being arrested and taken to the hospital, KKTV reports. 

