A person who crashed a car in north Colorado Springs Thursday night carjacked a good Samaritan who stopped to check that the driver was okay, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
Colorado Springs police told KKTV that at 7:10 p.m. on Gillen Road, west of Interstate 25 in Briargate, the driver reportedly crashed, stole the good Samaritan's car, and then crashed that car after running into a dead end.
The carjacker then went into a nearby home and tried to steal another car, before being arrested and taken to the hospital, KKTV reports.
Read more at kktv.com.
