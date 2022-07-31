A good Samaritan took a stabbing victim away from the scene of an alleged attack on Saturday and moved him to a safe location, potentially saving the man's life.
Police received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a stabbing in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street. They later learned that an "uninvolved citizen" had moved the victim away from the scene.
The Samaritan, whose name was not released, told Gazette news partner KKTV he was near his car on Lelaray Street when he saw a man running his way yelling for help.
According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for "serious" injuries, according to police. The stabbing suspect was still at large.