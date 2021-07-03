Good Morning America’s Rob Marciano visited the top of Pikes Peak Friday morning during a segment on the top of the mountain, which inspired a poem that would become an American anthem.
The segment, a part of the national morning show’s “Rise and Shine” tour of the country, featured the Pikes Peak Cog Railway and local muleskinners, referencing the mode of transportation used during the summit of the mountain that would inspire the patriotic song “America the Beautiful.”
In its many renditions, the song was born out of a poem written by Katharine Lee Bates, who found the words to describe her patriotic love for country in the scenic views from the top of Pikes Peak.
After a daylong muleback summit of the mountain, the vista from Pikes Peak moved Bates, an English literature professor who rode a train from Boston to spend the summer of 1893 teaching in Colorado Springs, to write the opening lines to “America the Beautiful.”
The days until the segment was aired were counted down by Pikes Peak Cog Railway staff, who tweeted several times in the days leading up to the broadcast that they would be featured on the show.
“Thank you for featuring us, @GMA, we’re honored you’re sharing our story!” railway staff tweeted during the broadcast.