Colorado College and Colorado Springs paid a fond farewell in a packed Shove Chapel to Professor William Russell Hochman. It was a beautiful spring day, Saturday, May 11, as nearly 1,000 family, friends, fellow professors, former students and townspeople celebrated the life of one of the most effective, influential and popular teachers in the history of this special liberal arts college.
Bill Hochman died at age 97. He had been associated with Colorado College for 64 years – giving guest lectures at the college and for local community groups right up to the end of his life. His service as an award-winning American History professor won him widespread acclaim.
He wanted his students to understand constitutional values and the importance of the rule of law. He called upon a few Socratic maxims, such as “laws are precious — they make civilized life possible,” and “an unexamined life is not worth living.”
“Above all,” Hochman would say, “I wanted to leave my students with a sense of humane values that would sustain them in their coming lives.”
He had come out of his Navy service during World War II with an abiding reverence for life. While he was a hard critic of many of our political leaders and a champion of peace, he emphasized he was not a pacifist and that there were grounds for hope. Giving up on politics, he held, was never an option. He explained:
“It seemed to me that what the students wanted to know, what they really needed to know, was how people actually lived in the past, how they confronted crises, how they preserved decency and culture under sometimes dreadful circumstances, and how they experienced birth, joy, suffering and death.”
Most schools, colleges and universities have an iconic Mr. Chips character or two over the long haul. Bill Hochman loomed at Colorado College as a larger than life effervescent Mr. Chips character. The original Mr. Chips came in the form of the fictionalized Arthur Chipping in James Hilton’s inventive "Goodbye, Mr. Chips," which was both a novella (very good) and a celebrated movie (not so good). Chipping was a warm-hearted classics instructor at imaginary Brookfield School outside of London in the early 20th century. He was a decent but not great teacher, a spectator not a military man, and was neither a family man nor a citizen activist. His longevity at Brookfield was a mere 63 years.
In contrast, Colorado College’s Bill Hochman fought for his country in North Africa, Sicily, Salerno, and in the Normandy invasion (D-Day). He was a great teacher, educator, and mentor and was a lifelong champion of both liberal arts learning and public schools. He also had a great love of life and a robust sense of humor.
During the Reagan and Bush One presidencies, Democrat Bill Hochman and Republican Bob Loevy would publicly debate the major issues between their respective political parties. Hochman used to joke: “I always won the debates for the Democrats, but Bob Loevy’s Republicans kept winning all the presidential elections.”
Bill had a loving extended family of six children, 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Arthur Chipping had some modest headmaster responsibilities but Bill Hochman was always in the visible middle of whatever was going on at Colorado College. He was chair of the History Department for 17 years. He was faculty marshal, presiding at graduations, for more than a generation.
He probably attended and spoke at more faculty meetings than any other professor in the history of the college. Most of us endured faculty meetings, Bill relished them. He was dean of the summer session and founder, coach/manager and all-star pitcher for Mind and Body, the faculty/staff softball team. We both played a few seasons for coach Hochman. He was the number one requested Alumni Homecoming speaker for several decades.
Bill Hochman gave back to the community of Colorado Springs in dozens of ways. He accepted many invitations to speak at civic, military veteran, and bar association gatherings. He was always ready to debate issues such as arms control, and he joyfully defended Democratic candidates for office at election time. He was a loyal member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). He attended a number of Democratic National Conventions, and he worked for unsuccessful Democratic presidential candidates Eugene McCarthy in 1968 and George McGovern in 1972. As a Colorado delegate in Los Angeles he shook hands with presidential candidate John F. Kennedy while wearing a Stevenson for President button. “Kennedy just looked through me” Bill later recalled.
For several years when 90-plus years old, he was a volunteer history and civics instructor at the Zebulon Pike Youth Detention Center. He was pleased to explain to his troubled, wayward, “captive” students such ideas as the importance of the Bill of Rights, due process of law, and the importance of the rule of law. He taught his Pike students about Clarence Gideon and the breakthrough Supreme Court decision granting defendants the right to counsel. He taught them about Miranda rights. Most importantly, he taught them about hope and the possibilities of turning their lives around.
He once wrote that the Bill of Rights was simultaneously a remarkable yet exceedingly fragile document. “It is never going to be fully defined,” he would note, “nor are most of its protections absolute.” He added that the people who wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights “were the founders and dreamers of our free society, yet we must be nurturing guardians of what they accomplished, and our work will never be done.”
All of us who knew Bill Hochman understood he had his own definite opinions. As a New Yorker in his youth, he let us know that Franklin D. Roosevelt was his governor, then his president, and then his commander-in-chief during World War II. In his view, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin D. Roosevelt were the best presidents the U.S. has ever had. He said:
“At the end of my recent U.S. History course, I would tell the students I did not care whether they became Democrats or Republicans, but I did hope they would be active participants in public life, with a sense of empathy and compassion for people less fortunate than they were. People who, but for the accident of birth and the grace of God, might be themselves.”
“I see the faces of my students,” he wrote a few years ago. “There are thousands of them by now. I have had a lifelong love affair with all of them. Faculty who teach at a liberal arts college taste the Fountain of Youth that Ponce de Leon once sought in the Florida wilderness.”
Goodbye, Professor Bill Hochman. Thank you, Navy officer Hochman, citizen Hochman and Professor Hochman.
Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy were colleagues of Bill Hochman at Colorado College.