No act of kindness is ever too small and one four-legged mountain town resident from Colorado is showing just how far a little kindness can go.

Sunny the golden retriever is bringing smiles to Manitou Springs by delivering groceries to a neighbor who is under self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch the heartwarming story unfold with KKTV 11 News, who interviewed Sunny’s owner, Karen Eveleth, as she lends a helping hand to her neighbor of more than a decade, Renee Hellman. Sunny delivers groceries to the neighbor who self-quarantined herself due to health issues and relying on oxygen to breathe.

Eveleth says, “Anybody can do something so small, that could be so helpful.” The 7-year-old golden retriever also gets mail for his owner and picks up trash along their walks.

