Voters in Golden could decide in November to allow 16- and 17-year-olds a vote in municipal elections after City Council voted unanimously to refer a question to the ballot on Monday.
Two councilwomen in Golden told 9NEWS the reasons for the push were twofold. According to Councilwomen Casey Brown and Laura Wineberg, lowering the voting age improves turnout and gets teens into the habit of voting.
While improving voter turnout might seem like an obvious shift if you let more people vote, Wineberg and Brown said other towns that have adopted these rules have seen improved turnout by those over the age of 18. The councilwomen said parents started voting more as well.
Wineberg and Brown also said that when teens start voting at 16, it makes them more like to continue voting at 18 - 25 years old.
