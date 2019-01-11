The GoFundMe campaign that aimed to raise $1 billion for the border wall is shutting down, and the $20 million raised will be refunded to donors.
GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne told INSIDER that when the campaign was started, founder Brian Kolfage promised donors that all donations would be used to pay for a border wall between the US and Mexico if the $1 billion goal was met.
"However, that did not happen," Whithorne said. "This means all donors will receive a refund."
Kolfage, a US veteran and Trump supporter, updated the campaign's GoFundMe page on Friday announcing the refunds. He also introduced a new 501(c)(4) non-profit Florida Corporation named "We Build the Wall, Inc.," where donors can redirect their refunds to if they still wish for their money to be used, in one way or another, to build a wall.