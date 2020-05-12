An online fundraiser for a Castle Rock restaurant indefinitely closed by the Colorado health department for defying a public health order during the coronavirus pandemic had raised nearly $15,000 as of noon Thursday.
The GoFundMe page for C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock — which made headlines when images posted online showed the restaurant open for Mother's Day with a large crowd and no social distancing — had raised $8,160 as of Tuesday morning.
C&C caused an immediate health hazard by being open for dine-in service last weekend, Gov. Jared Polis said during a Monday news conference. The state health department would use its authority under the state's Food Protection Act to shut down the operation until it is "no longer a threat to public health and hazards are removed," Polis said. He also said the restaurant's license would be suspended "indefinitely" and "probably for 30 days."
An organizer of the fundraising effort posted on the GoFundMe page that the eatery "could not survive another day of Gov. Polis unconstitutionally saying what businesses can and cannot be open."
"Home Depot can have up to 500 customers, but a family business is not essential in his mind," the organizer wrote.
Polis said it was "unfortunate" the restaurant and its employees "will have to suffer the economic loss of a prolonged closure" because its owners defied the March order for restaurants and bars close dine-in service and only offer take-out and delivery. C&C had opened for Mother's Day this past Sunday.
"I love my mom far too much to visit a restaurant operating illegally just to take a selfie with omelettes and mimosa," Polis said, adding that Coloradans are "better than that."