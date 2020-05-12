An online fundraiser for a restaurant indefinitely shuttered by the Colorado health department for defying a public health order during the coronavirus pandemic had raised more than $8,000 as of Tuesday morning.
The GoFundMe page for C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen in Castle Rock — which made headlines when images posted online showed the restaurant open for Mother's Day with a large crowd and no social distancing — had raised $8,160 as of Tuesday morning.
The eatery "could not survive another day of Gov. Polis unconstitutionally saying what businesses can and cannot be open," an organizer wrote on the page. "Home Depot can have up to 500 customers, but a family business is not essential in his mind."
C&C caused an immediate health hazard by being open for dine-in service last weekend, Polis said during a Monday news conference. The state health department would use its authority under the state's Food Protection Act to shutter the it until it is "no longer a threat to public health and hazards are removed," he said. He also said the restaurant's license would be suspended "indefinitely" and "probably for 30 days."
WATCH: Owner of Castle Rock restaurant explains decision to open restaurant
Polis said it was "unfortunate" that the restaurant and its employees "will have to suffer the economic loss of a prolonged closure."
"I love my mom far too much to visit a restaurant operating illegally just to take a selfie with omelettes and mimosa," he said, adding that Coloradans are "better than that."