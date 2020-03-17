Tuesday will be gloomy and damp in Colorado Springs, with drizzle and fog ahead of noon, and clouds lasting throughout the day.
Tuesday's high will be just under 50, with winds from 10-15, according to the National Weather Service. Though sun and warmth are expected Wednesday, Thursday will look a lot like Wednesday, with precipitation and a similar high temperature forecast.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Rain and snow ahead of 10 a.m., changing to snow; a 70% chance of precipitation. A high just under 50, with winds from 15-15 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just under 35 and winds from 5-15 mph. Scattered snow showers after 12 p.m.