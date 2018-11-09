Jumbo Fire Bomber
FILE - This May 5, 2016, file photo provided by Global Supertanker Services shows a Boeing 747 making a demonstration water drop at Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado Springs, Colo. The giant passenger jet converted to fight wildfires but grounded by U.S. officials during much of this year's fire season could be aloft much more next year. The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, sided with Global SuperTanker Services in its protest against the U.S. Forest Service. The Colorado-based company challenged the Forest Service's 5,000-gallon (19,000-liter) limit on air tankers that kept the 19,000-gallon (72,000-liter) Boeing 747-400 idle until late August. After that it flew only in California. (Hiroshi Ando/Global Super Tanker Services LLC via AP, File)

 Hiroshi Ando
The Global SuperTanker was deployed to northern California Friday to help take control of a wildfire that has killed at least five people and forced evacuations of more than 30,000 people.

The Colorado Springs-based firefighting plane has made two sorties to assist CAL FIRE, said Global SuperTanker spokesman Lewis Lowe.

Three engines from Colorado also were mobilized Friday to head to California, according to Caley Fisher, spokeswoman for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control:

  • One Type 6 engine from North Metro Fire Rescue District in Broomfield 
  • One Type 6 engine from Timberline Fire Protection District in Black Hawk
  • One Type 3 engine from Deer Mountain Fire Protection District in Cotopaxi

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

