A massive aircraft based out of Colorado Springs that has been utilized to battle wildfires has been grounded.
The Global SuperTanker is ceasing operations. Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed the decision on Friday with a company representative. It isn’t clear what’s in store for the future of the aircraft and the employees behind its operation.
The Global SuperTanker is a Boeing 747 aerial firefighter. According to the company that runs the aircraft, the Supertanker has almost twice the capacity of the next largest aerial tanker. It can be almost anywhere in the U.S. in about 2.5 hours.