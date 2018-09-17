GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The renowned Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will undergo its first major makeover in a decade, officials announced.
The 130-year-old property will get a multi-million-dollar renovation starting this winter, with new aquatic features to replace the old water slides, miniature golf course and kiddie pool, reports the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.
The new, integrated water park will have interactive water features, including an adventure river with lush landscape, cascading tiers and boulders to give users the feeling of floating down a mountain creek, resort officials said.