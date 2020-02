A girl was seriously injured in Colorado Springs on Thursday afternoon after a crash that police suspect involved alcohol.

Police were notified of a crash involving vehicles at Astrozon and South Academy boulevards Thursday afternoon. A girl was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Alyssa Galena, 29, was arrested on several offenses, including DUI and vehicular assault, according to police.

