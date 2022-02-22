Girls Scout cookies faced supply shortages in February due to a lack of workers at Little Brownie Bakers, where the cookies are made.

But for some Girl Scouts, the shortages were a bonus because customers bought early and bought big.

Despite snow storms earlier this month that delayed some deliveries and a lack of production as staffing dwindled in the bakery for cookies such as Girl Scout S'mores, Trefoils and Adventurefuls, Girls Scouts of Colorado anticipated selling more cookies than last year. It's expected that 3.5 million packages of cookies will be ordered compared to the previous year's 3.2 million.

"So we already have access to more cookies this year than last year," said Hannah Gutkind, public relations manager for Girl Scouts of Colorado. "And the way we project those numbers is kind of taking what we sold last year and slightly increasing it for the next year."

Five trucks carrying 17,000 cases of the cookies were delayed because of a snow storm earlier this month. But Gutkind said the shipments should arrive over the next couple weeks.

"So we set up more sites to replicate our initial delivery day to get the rest of those five trucks out and get those picked up by troops," Gutkind said.

Girl Scouts of Colorado warned troops about the potential supply shortages when it became clear in January that the bakery was falling behind. That's why scouts like Maddie Jensen, who is a part of a troop in Colorado Springs, ordered early.

"Everybody was aware of that shortage, really, before cookie season started," said Conni Jensen, Maddie's mom, "And Girl Scouts of Colorado was really trying to be proactive and keep everybody informed as to what's happening."

Cookie sales started Feb. 6 and end March 13.

Maddie Jensen anticipated selling 1,000 boxes of cookies this year, but her mom says she'll probably reach that goal faster than previous years because customers are buying larger quantities.

The bump in cookie sales wasn't the only benefit Maddie Jensen discovered while dealing with the supply shortage. She gained lessons in flexibility, leadership and sales.

"I just think it's so much fun to set such a big goal, and entrepreneurship for especially young girls is so important," Maddie said. "I feel like it shows that we're willing to work hard."