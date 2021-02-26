For cookie lovers, Girls Scout Cookie season is a precious time. But this year, that special season will last a little bit longer throughout the state because the Girl Scouts of Colorado extended sales through March 21, the organization announced Friday.
COVID-19 created difficulties for businesses across Colorado and the Girl Scouts were no exception. That's why the organization decided to extend selling deadlines into March so Girls Scouts could have more time to meet and exceed their selling goals.
“We all know the challenges of operating a business during a pandemic, and I’ve been thrilled to see the innovative and creative ways Girl Scouts have met that challenge and run their cookie businesses safely,” Colorado’s new Chief Executive Officer Leanna Clark said. “We decided we should make a change too and allow Girl Scouts and troops more time to deliver that comforting taste of ‘normal’ to their customers this year."
Cookies are how local Girl Scout troops fund their programming such as sports and crafting, so extra time to sell cookies means more opportunity to generate money for troop activates.
"Support a Girl Scout or troop near you while they learn about entrepreneurship and make a difference with every box,” Clark said