A proposal championed by a local Girl Scout won unanimous City Council approval last week.
The park will be on about a half-acre in Meadow Wood Sports Complex in northwest Woodland Park.
It's a win-win for dog owners and local athletes. Dog waste has been a problem on athletic fields, and the dog park should ease that problem.
"This location will take pressure off the fields," said Councilwoman Kellie Case.
It's also a victory for 16-year-old Bianca Bryant, of Girl Scout Troop #3649, who sought approval of the dog park for months. She plans to name it Golden Meadows for her two golden retrievers.
Bryant received a round of applause from council and community members after the vote. She eagerly shook each council member;s hand, wiping away happy tears.
Mayor Neil Levy presented her the mayor's pin in recognition of her contribution to the community.
The dog park also will have a Wi-Fi hot spot donated by Peak Internet.
The sports complex has soccer and baseball fields, four tennis courts and an ice rink. It has adequate parking and is maintained by the city. Park State Bank and Trust has pledged $2,500 a year for 10 years to help pay for maintenance.
Once the dog park opens, Bryant said, she hopes to earn Girl Scouts' most prestigious award, the Gold Award for resolving a community issue.
The next step is to raise money for fencing, benches and bear-proof trash cans. Bryant is hoping the dog park will open in May.
"I knew City Council was going to be positive, and everyone had their fingers crossed. I'm going to start the money-raising activities as soon as possible."