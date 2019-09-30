Roadblocks aren’t a reason to get frustrated and give up, but rather provide motivation to find the right detour, Palmer High School junior Emma Popkin has learned working on what’s become both a school project and a final step in earning her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Her perseverance is commendable, said gifted resource teacher Michael Chamberlin.
“There were so many setbacks,” he said. “It kept evolving, but Emma stayed with it the entire way and kept rolling with the punches, despite the obstacles.”
On Monday, 16-year-old Emma presided over the fruits of her labor — the installation in Palmer High School’s library of an indoor hydroponic growing system for plants.
Two vertical grow towers with 20 slots in each will produce vegetables such as lettuce and Swiss chard, and herbs including thyme, rosemary and basil, for the school cafeteria to use in preparing students’ lunches and for students in culinary classes.
All students can see the plants growing near the library’s checkout counter.
“I’m hoping students will find this super interesting,” she said, “and learn the importance of locally sourced food and feel a sense of empowerment about climate change.”
For the past year, Emma tried to think of a good idea to earn the highest award in Girl Scouting. The task: identify a community-minded issue, research the topic, create a plan and a team to assist, present the concept and get feedback, carry out the idea and educate others about it.
Emma said she’s always been interested in the environment and the topic of climate change, and in studying the issues, she discovered that changing weather patterns affect the ability of crops to grow adequately.
Thus, “Indoor gardening is becoming more important.”
Emma first looked at resurrecting Palmer High’s defunct greenhouse outside in the courtyard for her Gold Award and as an educational resource project for a class at school.
But the dome greenhouse has holes and needs other work that would be costly and time-intensive, she said.
Emma then considered restarting a recycling and compost program at the school, which also has fallen by the wayside.
On Instagram, she came across a third option that turned out to be the “just right” one — the grow towers.
Palmer’s alumni association and National Honor Society donated money for the $2,300 cost of the towers.
Emma wants to use the system as a teaching tool in science classes. She’s also campaigning for a horticulture class to be offered. And she'll give presentations about the project at other Colorado Springs School District 11 schools.
Members of a new environmental club at Palmer will help Emma with maintenance and upkeep of the garden.
Emma, who’s been in Girl Scouts since the second grade, is on schedule to complete the requirements for the Gold Award in March.
“It has given me a second family,” she said of Scouting.
She ticks off how the association has helped her life.
“It’s taught me leadership skills, time management, team building,” she said. “This project has helped me find a new passion, community-building.”
And this bit of knowledge that sometimes takes many years to realize: “Being involved in even small projects can make a difference.”