On its municipal website, Woodland Park touts its surrounding wilderness, unrivaled views and history.
But for all its small-town charm and natural beauty, the City Above the Clouds is still lacking, according to Bianca Bryant, a 16-year-old with Girl Scout Troop 3649.
What it’s lacking is a dog park, and the Woodland Park High School junior has a plan to remedy that, while also earning her Gold Award. The most prestigious award a Girl Scouts can earn requires coming up with a solution to an issue affecting their community.
Bianca presented her plan for a dog park to the City Council last month, backing it up with the benefits it would have for pets and their owners. So far, its been favorably received by town officials and the community, although there are still some sticking points, such as parking and traffic to be worked out.
One of the benefits, she told officials, is the exercise pets and their owners would get if the town had a dog park. As part of her research, Bianca surveyed local veterinarians, learning obesity in dogs locally is surprisingly high.
Compassion Animal Hospital told Bryant that over 70 percent of dogs that visit are overweight, and Bryant is determined to help pet parents exercise their dogs more often.
A few people have submitted comments opposing it as unneeded because the area has numerous trails dog owners can use.
“I think our seniors are an under-served group who would really enjoy a safe place to visit while their dogs played. Some are not comfortable hiking in the forest,” Woodland Park resident Pam Wilson told Bianca in support of the dog park.
Bear Creek Dog Park, off South 21st Street in Colorado Springs, is about a 30-minute drive for Woodland Park residents. A dog park opened in Cripple Creek in early June, but is nearly a 40-minute drive.
Bianca’s proposal calls for locating the dog park on the Fountain Creek Greenway, an almost 4-acre lot behind Safeway.
Bianca already has a name for the dog park: Golden Meadows Dog Park, in recognition to her two golden retrievers.
Bianca, along with her parents Stacey Graham and Dave Bryant, have been community volunteers for over 15 years. Graham and Bryant are co-founders of the Woodland Park — Keep America Beautiful committee, and involved their daughter in community park cleanups.
She has been spreading the word through speaking at a Teller County Kiwanis Club meeting and hosted a booth at Woodland Park’s Farmers Market over the summer. Bianca promoted her idea with a banner while marching in the town’s St. Patrick’s Day parade with her two dogs, and has also partnered with the Pet Food Pantry, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter and Focus on the Forest.
Bianca earned her Girl Scout Silver Award by starting a group called Helping Hearts, which provides baby-sitting services for families in need. When she was 13, she created a project, Shoes for the Soul, and collected over 300 shoes that were shipped to those in need in Africa.
She said some are worried traffic and parking will be a nuisance for those living near the proposed dog park. But that could be solved, Bianca said, with a small parking lot, and Safeway has offered a few spots in its lot, as well.
The park would close at dusk and large and small dogs will have separate play areas. A few volunteers have already committed to help Bryant with park maintenance and cleanup days.
Woodland Park’s Parks and Recreation Board backed her idea in June. A public hearing on the dog park will be held at Woodland Park’s City Hall on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
636-4809 @leslie_m_james