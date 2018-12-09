Woodland Park pet owners and their canines will have something to celebrate in the spring: the city's first dog park.
The City Council last week unanimously approved a proposal championed by a local Girl Scout for a dog park on an approximately half-acre lot in Meadow Wood Sports Complex in northwest Woodland Park.
It's a win-win for dog owners and local athletes. Dog waste has been a problem on athletic fields, which should be alleviated by having an official dog park.
"This location will take pressure off the fields," said Councilwoman Kellie Case.
It's also a victory for 16-year-old Bianca Bryant, of Girl Scout of Troop #3649, who has been seeking approval of the dog park for several months. She plans to name the dog park Golden Meadows for her two golden retrievers.
Bryant received a round of applause from council and community members after the approval. She eagerly shook each council members' hand, wiping away happy tears.
Mayor Neil Levy presented her the mayor's pin in recognition of her contribution to the community.
The dog park will allow a social spot for dogs and owners alike, and will include a Wi-Fi hot spot donated by Peak Internet.
The sports complex includes soccer and baseball fields, four tennis courts and an ice rink. It has adequate parking and is already maintained by the city. Park State Bank and Trust has pledged $2,500 a year for 10 years to help with maintenance costs.
Once the dog park opens, Bryant is hoping to earn Girl Scouts' most prestigious award, the Gold Award for resolving a community issue.
The next step is to raise money for fencing, benches and bear-proof trash cans. Bryant is hoping the dog park will be ready to open in May.
"I knew City Council was going to be positive and everyone had their fingers crossed. I'm going to start the money raising activities as soon as possible."