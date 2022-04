The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help Friday in locating a missing girl.

The Sheriff's Office says Amaya Andino-Singletary, 13, was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 11600 block of Owl Place, which is near Meridian Road in the Falcon area.

Amaya is 5-foot-5. She was last seen wearing a green sweater with gray and white polka dot pants.

Anyone who may have seen Andino-Singletary is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.