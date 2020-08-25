Ashley Grate

Ashley Grate has been missing since Monday night. Call (719) 444-7000 with any info. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police.

A 12-year-old girl is missing in the Colorado Springs, police tweeted Tuesday.

Ashley Grate was reported as a runaway by her family late Monday, police said.

She is described as a white female with blond hair, 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 95 pounds. Officials are not sure what she was wearing at the time she left and police did not provide details about where the girl was last seen.  

A family member of Ashley Grate's said she went missing from Erindale Park on the city's north side, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Grate, call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.

