A 10-year-old giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — home of the largest reticulated giraffe herds in North America — is pregnant, the zoo announced Tuesday.
Zoo staff have confirmed the pregnancy with multiple screenings, blood tests and behavioral indicators, a news release says. Msitu appears to be about 13½ months pregnant and is likely to give birth in the next two months.
"Giraffe gestation isn't an exact science," the release says. "Giraffe pregnancies typically range between 14 and 15 months, which can make planning for the birth a bit of a guessing game."
The zoo's records show that Msitu bred with Khalid, 11, on April 4, 2018. She previously has given birth to two healthy calves: Emy in August 2013 and Rae in April 2017. Emy now lives at Peoria Zoo in Peoria, Ill., and Rae is the youngest member of the herd at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
The birth will bring the number of reticulated giraffes in the zoo's herd to 16. Reticulated giraffes are endangered, with just over 11,000 mature animals in the wild, the release says.
"Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many," said Jason Bredahl, African Rift Valley animal care manager, in a statement. "We're optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have."
Msitu will be moved to a sand-floor stall, separate from the rest of the herd, on May 28, which is the earliest day zoo staff believe she could go into labor. She will remain with the rest of the herd during the day, when the giraffes go outside, and at night she will stay in the sand stall.
The sand helps protect the calf, which will drop about 5 feet to the floor when it's born, prevents the calf from slipping as it takes its first steps and creates a cushion for the calf as it learns to walk and inevitably stumbles, the release says.
A live "birth cam" is expected to be activated May 28 "so giraffe fans worldwide can join in the excitement," the release says.
The zoo is inviting the public to guess when the calf will be born at cmzoo.org/guess. The person who guesses the correct hour, minute and date of birth will win a behind-the-scenes animal encounter with the zoo's giraffe herd.
The pregnancy announcement comes after a tumultuous 2018 for the zoo's giraffe herd.
In early April 2018, the zoo announced that two giraffes could give birth in late April or early May. A camera was set up in their birthing stall, and staff posted weekly live videos on Facebook to update the giraffes' thousands of online fans.
Muziki gave birth June 4 to Penny, the zoo's 200th calf. But her legs splayed when she was 9 days old, starting a chain of health problems that led to her being euthanized at 8 weeks old.
Meanwhile, when Laikipia, the other giraffe believed to be expecting, still hadn't given births months later, the zoo's staff concluded test results had been misleading and the giraffe had not been pregnant.
The zoo also lost two giraffes last year.
Tamu, then the oldest giraffe in North America, died Dec. 13. The 32-year-old female giraffe, affectionately referred to as "Moose" or "Grandma," "passed peacefully and naturally surrounded by keepers and vet staff who cared for her deeply," a news release said. She would have turned 33 on Dec. 28.
Uzuri, 17, died Aug. 31. The giraffe had suspected musculoskeletal issues throughout her life, the zoo said. After her back feet became unstable and she refused treats and medications, staff decided to euthanize her.