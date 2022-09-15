A baby giraffe is on its way to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this fall. The calf could arrive as early as next week, the zoo announced Thursday.

“The whole zoo gets excited when we welcome a newborn giraffe, and there’s a very specific giraffe calf magic in the air I think for guests and staff,” zoo spokesperson Rachel Wright said. “It represents hope for the future of that species because reticulated giraffes are endangered.”

All are welcome to follow along with Bailey the giraffe’s pregnancy via the zoo’s 24/7 “baby watch” live stream, although there’s no telling when exactly the calf will arrive. Giraffes have a gestation period of 14 to 16 months, according to the release, meaning the calf could be born as late as Nov. 19. Bailey’s previous pregnancy lasted a day short of 15 months.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s giraffe breeding program began in 1954 and has welcomed more than 200 baby giraffes since. The latest calf — which would bring the zoo’s reticulated giraffe herd to 17 — will be the second offspring of mom Bailey and seventh of dad Khalid. The zoo’s most recent giraffe birth was in Sept. 2020 to the same parents.

On Monday, Bailey will begin spending nights in a nursery, where it will be safer to go into labor. She will receive around-the-clock monitoring from the veterinarian, giraffe care and social media teams while in her two-month labor window.

“They look for certain immediate milestones that indicate mom and baby are on track once that baby is born, and then the social media team comes in as well to live stream the labor and the calf’s first moments with mom so that everyone can see the little one for the first time along with us,” Wright said.

It’s unclear whether the baby will be a permanent addition to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The zoo participates in a species survival plan program, which determines where the introduction of a new giraffe will best promote the species' genetic diversity and sustainability, Wright said.

However, Colorado Springs residents will have plenty of opportunities to see the calf before a decision on a move is made.