Towering at 14-feet tall while sitting down, Halvor Flowstone is sure to be a favorite photo op for families touring Colorado during the summer of 2020.
Dubbed "Protector of the Cave," this friendly mountain troll can be found on Iron Mountain Trail in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Legend has it that Halvor, meaning "defender of the rock" in Old Norse, was born long ago deep inside of Iron Mountain, now residing in Glenwood Caverns.
Halvor Flowstone is the newest addition at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, visitable with the Funday Pass and suitable for all ages.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park features a number of thrill rides and other attractions, including an alpine coaster, a canyon swing, a mine drop, and a zipline. Cave tours are also available. It’s a stop that’s sure to be fun for the whole family.
