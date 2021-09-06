Damage from a motorist hitting a fire hydrant on North Academy Boulevard between Airport Road and East Pikes Peak Avenue around midnight on Saturday continued to impede traffic Monday, according to a Utilities spokesperson.
Water gushing from the fire hydrant caused so much erosion that a sinkhole the size of a car emerged, Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman Danielle Oller said Monday morning.
Colorado Springs police were forced to close the road entirely, but a northbound lane of Academy has since reopened, Oller said.
Repairs are expected to last into early this week, she said.
“The vehicle completely knocked off the fire hydrant, so they’re working on repairing the damage but are waiting on asphalt to finish the paving,” Oller said.