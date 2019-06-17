The giant chicken statue that sat outside the Prime25 steakhouse at 1625 S. Tejon Street, was stolen Friday night.
At least two thieves can be seen on the restaurant's surveillance video just after 9 p.m. loading the statue into the back of a black pickup truck.
Prime25's general manager, Wendy Garcia, said the statue was estimated to be over eight feet tall, weigh nearly 500 pounds and cost almost $5,000.
"It was no easy feat," said Garcia. "It's disappointing more than anything. Nobody likes to have anything stolen."
Surveillance footage showed customers seemingly unaware of the thievery as they walked to their cars in the parking lot.
The chicken had a lock and cable looped around it's food, said Garcia. She guessed that the thieves must have been able to slip the foot through the cable.
"I think it's a prank," said Garcia. "What they're going to do with it now is what I'm waiting to see next."
"We just want our bird home!" read a Facebook post on the restaurant's site. The eatery is offering a $500 dinner for the recovery or information leading to finding the statue.
Customers told Garcia that they saw the truck with the chicken statue heading East on E. Fillmore Street later that night but lost sight of it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-358-9822.