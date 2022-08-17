Bank of Colorado will be hosting a Burger Bash on Wednesday in Colorado Springs, with proceeds benefitting the Pikes Peak United Way.

The event includes free food provided by In-N-Out Burger, an on-site DJ and other fun activities. It will be held at the Bank of Colorado downtown branch, 421 N. Tejon St., from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, but donations in support of the Pikes Peak United Way will be accepted.

Free parking will be available at the First United Methodist Church parking lot, located near North Nevada Avenue and East St. Vrain Street.