Free up some space on your smartphone for free chicken nuggets.
Through Sept. 29, Chick-fil-A is offering free orders of nuggets to everyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the chicken chain's updated smartphone app.
The giveaway is for regular and grilled eight-count nuggets and can be redeemed at more than 2,300 locations nationwide. Prices vary by location, but at a location in Stuart, Florida, the regular nuggets were $3.85 and grilled were $4.65.
Although getting a freebie for joining a rewards program or downloading an app is common among fast-food chains, it is rare for a company to reward existing loyalty members too.
For more on this story visit USAToday.com.