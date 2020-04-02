Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he wasn't aware that asymptomatic people could transmit coronavirus as he announced he was preparing to issue a state-wide shelter-in-place order.
Kemp had resisted imposing tougher measures to tackle the pandemic, but on Wednesday he joined other Republican governors including the leaders of Florida and Mississippi in announcing he would sign a stay-at-home order. The order, which he said he would sign on Thursday, will go into effect on Friday.
Georgia has 4,638 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, spanning 139 counties with 139 deaths as of midday Wednesday, Kemp said.
He said his decision to issue the shelter-in-place order came after he found out that people could transmit the virus before they started showing symptoms.