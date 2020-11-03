Tim Geitner, the Republican incumbent in House District 19, appeared headed Tuesday toward turning back a challenge from Democrat Joe Thompson.
As of 9 p.m., Geitner was leading with 73% of the vote, 37,924 to Thompson's 13,837.
"I think it’s very humbling to have definitely received the most Republican votes of any of the (El Paso County) Republicans in the Colorado House," he said.
Until the votes were all tallied, however, Thompson wasn't conceding defeat.
"We’ll just see what happens," Thompson said. "We’re going to see this through to the end."
House District 19 encompasses the eastern and northern El Paso County communities of Black Forest, Calhan, Ellicott, Gleneagle, Monument, Peyton, Ramah and Woodmoor.
The candidates shared military backgrounds, but clashed on the role of government in local life.
Geitner, who served as an Army infantry officer in Afghanistan and is now in his 11th year in the Army Reserve, touts a preference for personal freedoms over government intervention.
“Nothing is free, and the taxpayers shouldn’t be used to redistribute wealth,” he said on his website.
If reelected, he will pursue infrastructure improvements and economic recovery initiatives in a bid to turn back damage caused by COVID-19, he said.
Education will also be a priority. He said El Paso County must continue to provide options for in-class as well as online learning, accommodating varying needs of local families.
Thompson served in the Army in the 1970s, including a stint patrolling the Berlin Wall in West Germany, and worked for more than three decades as a civilian resource management analyst for the Army.
During the campaign, Thompson said the government could tap its expertise to ease the fallout of COVID-19, improve public education and reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels by investing in alternatives including wind, solar and geothermal power.
As a legislator, he said he would do his part to improve medical care.