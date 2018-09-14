More Americans than ever are dying from drug overdoses.
Colorado is no exception to the trend. Since 1999, the Rocky Mountain State has also seen a steady rise in deaths from drug overdoses, including right here in El Paso County.
President of GE Johnson Construction Jim Johnson says his family is one of many families across the region impacted by mental health and addiction. He says while dealing with these issues, the lack of support and resources across the community was "disheartening."
"It really raised my personal awareness level," he told Reporter Kyla Galer.
The El Paso County Coroner says in 2017, 147 people died from an overdose. It's the number one cause of "accidental deaths."
A new program through GE Johnson is working to prevent more people from becoming a statistic. The program is known as Face It Together and is essentially another benefit for the company's employees and their families. It offers counseling and navigation resources and flexibility with work - all at no cost to the employee.