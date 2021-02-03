The Gazette's Empty Stocking Fund raised more than $1.5 million this season, the organization announced Tuesday — the largest amount in its nearly 40 year history.
The community's munificence was all the more meaningful, given a historic pandemic that dealt a massive blow to the physical, mental and economic wellbeing of so many, said Deb Mahan, executive director of the Gazette Charities Foundation.
"It says so much to me about the generosity of this community, that when the need is so great, Colorado Springs citizens open their hearts and give as generously as possible," Mahan said.
"Great things are going to happen in this community as a result."
Mahan entered this year's fundraising season with a goal of beating the prior season by perhaps $100,000, though the inability to host in-person fundraising events worried her.
But, "we've blown that out of the water," Mahan said of her goal, raising more than $300,000 more than was given the season prior.
"My hopes never dwindled because I know just how incredibly generous this community is," she said.
Funds raised are divided among 20 Pikes Peak-area nonprofits that help residents in need, using metrics based on size and impact. They include the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado, Care and Share, Catholic Charities, CPCD, Griffith Centers for Children, Lutheran Family Services, Mercy's Gate, Partners in Hope and Housing, Peak Vista Community Health Centers, Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, Silver Key, The Place, TESSA, The Resource Exchange, the Salvation Army, Tri-Lakes Cares, Westside Care and the YMCA.
Last year, the fund added two new agencies, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Colorado Springs, which will also benefit, Mahan said.
"These agencies work better together and collaborate more effectively with one another than any nonprofits I've ever seen," she said. "When you consider that these 20 agencies serve about 300,000 people per year in our community — that's a huge impact on our community."
Recipient agencies can use Empty Stocking Fund monies any way they need to "keep the lights on, pay salaries — however they see it to move their missions forward," she said.
She hopes the flexibility of the funds allow agencies to pivot to meet the unique needs of the community during a time of historic suffering and struggle.
"Who knows how long we'll be living with some sort of restrictions?" she said. "These agencies are going to need to be as innovative as they can in helping our community recover."