Three Gazette visual journalists recently earned national and international awards for their videos and photos from the National National Press Photographers Association and the Pictures of the Year program.
Videographer Katie Klann placed first and Video Editor Hannah Tran placed third in the NPPA's Best Of Photojournalism competition in the Online Video, Storytelling and Innovation Division category for individual portfolios. Each entrant was judged on four videos, and Klann won for Learning from the Land: Women in Ranching, Painting the Sky (Labor Day Lift Off), Road to Tokyo and Keeping the Lights On. Tran won for Discarded Beauty, Invisible Injury, Dreamers of Colorado Springs and Playing with the Boys.
Klann also placed 2nd in Online Video, Storytelling and Innovation division in individual documentary category for her video, Learning from the Land: Women in Ranching.
She also placed 2nd in Stills Division for Pictorial category for a photo she took, Keeping the Crops Warm, while working in Naples, Fla.
"Katie's cinematic finesse has elevated the quality of our brand and visual team as a whole," said Tran of her colleague. "She can take even the simplest of stories and create something that goes beyond the surface. I am proud to work alongside Katie."
Gazette photographer Kelsey Brunner placed third in the contest's Stills Division, Photographer of the Year: Small Market category.
NPPA, which promotes visual journalists through a range of advocacy efforts and educational programs, has conducted its annual Best of Photojournalism competition for more than 70 years.
Klann's video on women in ranching also won second place in the international Pictures of the Year competition in the "Multimedia Daily Life" category.
The competition, in its 76th year, is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism.