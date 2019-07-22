Gazette videographer Katie Klann has won an Emmy Award for her video essay, Learning from the Land, which follows the stories of women ranchers in the West.
Klann's video — which can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/y2nd58mg — earlier won awards from the National Press Photographers Association and the Pictures of the Year contest.
The winning video essay was part of a story package that Klann worked on with The Gazette's reporter Liz Forster and photographer Kelsey Brunner. Emmys recognize excellence in television and video production.
“I really love telling stories about the environment, and it's even better when we have a strong group of women to help us tell those stories,” Klann said.
The Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences announced the 2019 Emmy winners in 100 categories Saturday.
The Heartland Chapter covers television markets in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Kansas.