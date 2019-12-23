Last week Colorado Springs followed the lead of Denver and other Front Range cities that have instituted permanent water restrictions amid mounting concerns about future water shortages.

Under the new rules, residents and businesses that use sprinklers and other irrigation systems to water lawns and gardens may only do so three times a week. From May 1 to Oct. 15, landscape watering must take place before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

The restrictions, which won final approval from the City Council, take effect Jan. 1. We reached out to Gazette readers to get their thoughts on the issue. Here's what those who commented on the story had to say.

Daveatthedoor: What’s wrong with this picture? Long time COSwater users are put on restrictions, development in Banning-Lewis Ranch is going gangbusters. Landscaping is targeted, what about low flow toilets, shower heads. Will there be a limit on how many times week a COSian can take a bath? Can they fill the tub or just half full? These restriction have one purpose..to facilitate new home construction...that’s all. If City council was serious they would limit water taps...not watering the peas and carrots, having a glass of water at dinner.

John: These controls have one purpose. To bow down to the "climate change" idiots. To bow down to the eco-loons that want to stop all access and all use of anything on public land and to further the democrats efforts to take complete control of our lives. Those are the real reasons for this nonsense.

BaristaLady: Colorado Springs is giving away our water to large commercial customers at rock bottom prices. Yet they want to nickel and dime us to death while they restrict our usage.

Jack Edwards: Now, instead of running my sprinklers for 15-minutes per station every night, I'll run them 35 or 40 minutes per station 3 times a week. Gotta make sure they have enough to get through 72 hours without water. My overall water use will stay the same or increase.

William Brasky: I’m 100% in favor of the regulations. Part of it is just being a smart water user. I’ve always watered 3x per week at dawn or dusk with two 10 minute waterings on those days.

Jim Z: You don't like what your publicly owned utilities is doing than change it to a coop. Elect a board with 2 year limits.

Stephen Nolte: If they are going to limit water usage for us then I think they should have gone one step further and banned (or at least limit) the use of Kentucky Bluegrass in the high plains/semi-arid Banning-Lewis Ranch development. Actually, there should be nothing allowed out in that area that isn't a native grass or plant - right, Jill? Also, there should be a city ordinance requiring any new business or a housing development's common areas and blvds to be installed with rain sensors.

George Sanchez: So the city gets you to pay for more water by building the SDS, then restricts its use. They say the aquifer is diminishing, but it is the development that is increasing the runoff of moisture that would otherwise replenish it. I don't live in the city, but if I did I would be the biggest pain in the rear that city council ever encountered. The question is whether the city residents are going stand up to the city council, or just be good little sheep? Think about it, they made pay for more water, but that water was not for you....it was for the developers. Are you the fools they believe you to be?

Eric: I don't know about the rest of you, but since SDS my water bill has nearly tripled, it was financed w/ 30 yr bonds so we won't get relief until 2040. Limiting how much water we can use will mean less revenues for the utilities, which you guessed it, means higher rates for us in the future. The idea behind SDS was to provide C/S w/ the water we need in the future, if it isn't doing it, why did we spend over $1 billion on it? I could still conserve water by spending $30/mn instead of $80.

Mike9746: Hopefully this applies to the businesses all around the city that have their sprinkler heads pumping out hundreds of gallons of water while it's also raining for 2-3 days straight!

Jerry: There is no shortage at this time, So why are we implementing drought level restrictions at a time the city would be better off promoting reasonable higher level of use to earn make money to improve the water infrastructure? I'm not advocating wasting water but I do not feel the citizen should have the right to say when and how much he needs.

MushWaffle: Good. Lawns serve no purpose other than vanity. It should be illegal for any HOA to force the watering of lawns as virtually all of them do. It wastes water for something that is only vanity.

David: If we are so worried about the water situation here, why don’t we start with curbing all the outlandish new housing developments!!!

Painted Ferns: Good job council. It is nice to see our city being proactive. When the next drought comes we will be in front of the situation.

Wilbur: I don't like the government stepping in to control our lives, but some people are like little kids. My neighbors leave their automatic sprinkler systems running during the pouring rain and even when the first snow starts to fall. I would imagine there will be a lot of 911 calls to enforce this new policy (not kidding here, people call 911 for anything and everything). How about car washing? Will that be limited to the water only days? I would suspect so. What about the golf courses or will they get a waiver? How will the sod farms out east fair? Probably be put out of business or will they get government subsidies to support their dying business since a whole lot of people will be Xeriscaping instead of putting in sod.