FILE - In this March 2, 2020 file photo, a customer walks past mostly empty shelves that normally hold toilet paper and paper towels at a Costco store in Teterboro, N.J. Legions of nervous hoarders are stocking up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products. Such hoarding that's expected to last for weeks has created big challenges for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services.