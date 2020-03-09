On Sunday, a Gazette editorial board touched on the hot-button issue of people wiping out store shelves due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus.
The editorial headlined, "Stop wiping out shelves of cleaners and tissue in Colorado amid coronavirus" had a number of talking points stating why hoarding isn't necessary.
"Mindless hoarding begets more hoarding. People fear the run on products will deprive them, so they join in with reckless abandon for restraint.
The result of this is sad. A handful of consumers have enough cleaning products and tissue to last years, while more consumers lack what they need to get through a few days."
The editorial drew a strong reaction from Gazette readers. Here are some comments about the issue from Gazette.com and the Gazette Facebook page.
Wayne Jensen - What is wrong with people??? What am I missing?! Why toilet paper?!!! Vitamin C or something, sure. But toilet paper??
Cheramie Joubert - I told my husband it would be cheaper to install a bidet!
GFaulker61 - I went out to do my normal twice a month shopping and couldn't believe my eyes. Shelves literally stripped bare. The panic of Y2K was nothing compared to this lunacy. People: We need to unplug our televisions, radios, computers, and throw our smart phones in the trash. Let's exercise some common sense out there, especially in our supermarkets. Jeez!
Hans Sjodin - Ultimately this is a lesson on our dependence on China for everything we consume. Hopefully when it all blows over we can refocus on making things local. Time for Made in the USA to come back.
Karisa Lynn Shaffer - People are mad at us for getting prepared for things to come.
Dawn Jantzen - My hope in this happening is that people will be more attentive, clean more, wash more yet on the flipside it is a scary concept that it takes something like this to seriously get people to CLEAN. Perhaps we are the oddballs out as we always have bleach, disinfectant, Kleenex, toilet paper, napkins, cleaners and a FEW spare items. Perhaps being married to a public employee who is exposed to all kinds of crap that most people don't see is a big help.
Yerdua Aipat - I think everyone is just winging it. I'm not made at someone who is preparing though. If a ton of people get sick, there may not be anyone to operate the stores we are trying to purchase these things from.
Amanda Joy - What’s ridiculous about this is the fact that those of us who AREN’T losing our minds still need certain basic items - like toilet paper and whatnot... how are we supposed to get these items for ourselves, our families, and our businesses if these fear driven crazed individuals have literally stripped the city of it all? This is insane! No one needs pallets of TP from Costco. This just proves how the media creates hysteria and how people can’t think rationally or logically. It’s almost laughable - if it didn’t have such a negative impact on so many other people.
Jenna Armerdring - I talked to a friend in Italy today. She said people hoarded at first and then stopped so hopefully the same will happen here.
Sonja Fava - Some stores just ARE NOT prepared for those of us who are trying to prepare - which is difficult since we are being given mixed and incorrect information!!! Live with it AND STOCK UP!
Monti Shoemaker - It’s a strategy some use.... buy in bulk and sell for 3 times the price to those who need it.
Concetta Forte - The stores should put limits on everything...maybe 2 or 3 each .....so the stores are at fault..
Valkyrie Deb - People panic at the drop of a hat over ridiculous things. What they SHOULD be worried about they don't give a thought to. *eyeroll*
Rachel Leach - I’m so glad people are beginning to wash their hands because of the corona virus, not because of the flu which is more fatal.
Jude Posch - It’s such a simultaneously stupid and selfish thing to do.
Todd Dyer - We are showing the rest of the world how selfish we really are. Disgraceful.
Liz Cartwright - People are losing their minds.