The era of the rare Colorado College ticket is just around the bend. The Tigers are moving from spacious Broadmoor World Arena, capacity 7,750, to Robson Arena, capacity 3,000.
Colorado College officials formally unveiled plans for an arena Wednesday morning alongside Colorado Springs leaders and the owners of the Switchbacks minor league soccer team, which will be building a 10,000-seat stadium at CityGate, a vacant block southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets.
The Tigers are moving from spacious Broadmoor World Arena, capacity 7,750, to Robson Arena, capacity 3,000.
Here's how Gazette readers are reacting to the announcement:
This is a sad day for CC hockeys fan base. The fans that have stuck with them through all the ups and many many downs. We are all being thrown out , and CC could care less. I have been going to games since the Old Broadmoor days. Then followed them to the Air Force and then to the new arena. I am done being a loyal fan since it is obvious they do not care. (Comment by d.)
CC's hockey program needs to boost the capacity a bit to accommodate the local fan base in addition to students and visiting alumni. Small is OK. but TINY (3,000 capacity - really?) doesn't cut it - CC needs least 4,500 capacity, and better yet above 5,500. The revenue is needed to support the program and the rest of the athletic dept. The smallest arena in the NCHC is at Univ of Miami (OHIO) at 3,200. NoDak's arena seats 11,643. DU is in the middle at 6,200. CC Alumnus (Comment by Strumdatjag Fender)
Very sad day indeed. This is just one more in a long line of disastrous decisions for a program that was once a source of pride for Colorado Springs. CC's hockey program started a downward spiral about a decade ago, not so coincidentally after Ken Ralph came in as AD and about the time Owens started to hit a wall after riding on the coattails of the program Lucia had built up. Given how far the program has fallen (or been dragged down) since then, this move sadly seems appropriate. If you're going to operate as a second (or third) rate program, why would you need a bigger arena? I'd be concerned with how CC will deal with traffic and parking around the new arena, but with the way they've eroded the fan base, it probably won't be an issue. BTW, the concept of creating value by shrinking the supply only works if the product generates demand. Good luck with that. The once proud history of CC hockey is dead and buried, and this new arena permanently seals its fate. (Comment by Nan Schifris)
I guess I'll wait and see what happens. They claim that all season ticket holders will be accommodated in the new arena, but I couldn't find anywhere how many season ticket holders there currently are. I agree with the other posters that 4500 is a better number, but if you look at the block where they are shoehorning the arena in I doubt they could fit an arena that holds that many. I suspect 3k is the max they can cram in there. (Comment by RhoEps)
How many of those 3000 seats will be empty and unavailable because of corporate sponsorship? Right now too many of the best seats in the World Arena are empty and unavailable on game night because of corporations buying the seats and not making them available for employees to attend. (AF_Cheddarhead)
I've been a Tiger fan since the early 1960's. I am stunned by this decision for multiple reasons. Tiger Hockey has always been a great value. I can't imagine what the prices will be when there are thousands of people that can't by tickets. Colorado College obviously doesn't care about the fans. This part of downtown is not built to accommodate the amount of traffic this arena will generate. At present there is a strong push to one lane most of the streets in the area. My next question is where are they planning on parking everyone that attends? This is a terrible decision. (Craig)