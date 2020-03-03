Gazette videographer Katie Klann and former video journalist Hannah Tran placed first and second for work in 2019 in the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) 2020 Best of Photojournalism competition.
Klann won several first places in online video storytelling. In the 24 hour category, Klann placed first with "Doolie Day," which is a day at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs that welcomes new cadets. Watch Klann's video here. Tran earned an Honorable Mention under this category.
In the video storytelling sports category, Klann also placed first with "Wrestle Like a Girl" when local school Vista Ridge High School hosted its first all-girls wrestling tournament in January 2019. Watch the video here. Finally, Klann placed second in the video storytelling portfolio category.
The NPPA is an American professional association made up of still photographers, television videographers, editors, and students in the journalism field.
In 2019, Klann won an Emmy Award for her video essay, Learning from the Land, which follows the stories of women ranchers in the West.
Klann’s video also won earlier awards from the National Press Photographers Association and the Pictures of the Year contest.