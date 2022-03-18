The 150-year story of Colorado Springs and of its newspaper, The Gazette, is documented through the award-winning work of the newspaper's photographers.
Longtime photographer Stan Payne, who in earlier years used a large 4x5 Speed Graphic camera before a smaller Leica, was a Gazette Telegraph photographer and then head photographer from 1947 to 1976. His hundreds of photos are in the digital Special Collections at Pikes Peak Library District.
Payne's photo memory book is filled with presidents, generals, politicians, astronauts, movie stars, sports figures such as Billy Martin chatting with Mickey Mantle at a downtown hotel, Broadmoor golf champs including Jack Nicklaus, Olympic figure skaters, tragic and history-making news events and special local parades.
Mark Reis, Gazette photographer and director of photography from 1986 to 2017, said the newspaper has always been supportive of its photographers, thus attracting "some of the best photojournalists in the country. And the photographers have always been supplied the equipment they need."
March 1991 was a time forever etched in Reis' memory. United Flight 585 out of Denver crashed in a park in Widefield, killing all 20 passengers and five crew members. During that same 24-hour period Reis had a dreaded call from the editor to rush to a nighttime fire at Crystal Springs Estate, an "intermediate care" home, on South Hancock Avenue. Nine elderly residents died, another one later.
"Big events come in three, and the whole newsroom was on edge," Reis remembers.
Reis also covered 10 Olympics, he said, as "The Gazette became the (now Olympic City USA) hometown newspaper and sent staffers around the world."
His personal focus were the athletes who trained in Colorado Springs and at the Olympic Training Center. "It was wonderful to be there for Michael Phelps to get another gold medal but I most cherish those photos about local athletes."
A Rulon Gardner memory "is right up there." The popular heavyweight wrestler had trained here. Reis was shooting legendary Russian Olympian Alexandr Karelin, "never expecting to see Rulon beat him." Reis was there several years later for Rulon's final medal match when he left his retirement shoes in the center of the mat, as is tradition. He also followed local gold medal wrestlers Henry Cejudo and Kyle Snyder.
Reis covered six Super Bowls and his photos were on shirts from those games.
For Reis, like the other Gazette photojournalists, the major wildfires — Hayman, Waldo Canyon and Black Forest — are never forgotten.
There are a photographer's "vivid memories of news involving death. But as a news photographer it is our job to capture what is there," Reis said.
He'll never forget a car accident in eastern El Paso County. Two teens thrown out. Dead. His picture of blanket-covered bodies. On top, a pair of a teen's tennis shoes. Some people objected to the photo, but Reis knew there had been breakfast conversations with parents talking to teens about not being invincible, about not speeding, about not drinking and driving.
Readers were upset when his state basketball photo showed a local player crying over loss while others were celebrating in the background. Weakness? Why did he do that to that kid, people wondered. A year later he learned that a local high school player had taped the photo in his locker, "a genuine moment of pain" to use as inspiration.
That's what defines photojournalism over all these years, shooting what is there, says Reis.