Gazette photographer Dougal Brownlie won two awards in the prestigious Pictures of the Year international competition for his yearlong coverage of young Joshua Salmoiraghi's battle with cancer.
Brownlie received the award of excellence — tying for fourth place — in the portrait category, which had about 1,200 entries. He also received third place in the newspaper local picture story category, which had about 100 entries.
The competition, in its 76th year, is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism.
"POY is the oldest and most prestigious photojournalism program and competition in the world," its website says. "Each year, POY recognizes excellence in photojournalism, multimedia, and visual editing."
Brownlie joined The Gazette on April 20, 2017. Exactly one year later, he began following Joshua and his family.
"To be able to receive an award for a project I invested so much time into was an honor, but it's more a testament to the family giving me this intimate look into their lives," Brownlie said. "Access and trust from those we photograph, I think, are key to any successful story that we do."
For more information about the contest, visit poy.org.