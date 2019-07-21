Gazette photographer Katie Klann won an Emmy Award in the video essay category for her piece, Learning from the Land, which follows the stories of women ranchers in the west.
Klann's video was already recognized with an award from the National Press Photographers Association and the Pictures of the Year contest in 2019.
Emmys recognize excellence in television and video production. The winning video essay was part of a story package that Klann worked on with The Gazette's Liz Forster and Kelsey Brunner.
“I really love telling stories about the environment and its even better when we have a strong group of women to help us tell those stories,” Klan said.
The Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences announced the 2019 Emmy winners in 100 different categories on Saturday.
The Heartland Chapter includes television markets in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Kansas.