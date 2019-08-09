Gazette News Director John Boogert has been promoted to managing editor during a restructuring of the newsroom.
As managing editor, Boogert will be responsible for the newsroom's day-to-day operations.
Boogert, who joined the paper in 2017, led the newsroom in revamping its online presence and continues to help the paper modernize its digital capabilities.
"We're lucky to have an editor of John's caliber at The Gazette to help us with our ongoing digital evolution," said Editor Vince Bzdek. "As a newsroom leader, he's already helped several other newspapers make the transition to full-on digital media companies, including the Rocky Mountain News and papers in Pennsylvania and Wichita."
Boogert also was instrumental in launching The Gazette's investigative project on Colorado's broken mental health care system and the paper's Cold Case podcast.
He previously was executive editor of the Centre Daily Times in Pennsylvania, but he returned to Colorado to be closer to family and joined The Gazette because he deems it the strongest publication in the state.
"He's a Colorado native with deep family ties here, which means The Gazette is a labor of love for John," Bzdek said.