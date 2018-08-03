Gazette Charities has hired Deb Mahan as the first full-time director of its Empty Stocking Fund, which raises about $1.2 million a year in donations to support 20 local charities.
Mahan, who starts Tuesday, will lead, manage and grow the campaign into a year-round endeavor. The Empty Stocking Fund is in its 35th year and has raised more than $19 million for health and human services nonprofits in the Colorado Springs area.
Her salary is funded by a private donation to Gazette Charities, which operates the Empty Stocking Fund. The grant will allow the fund to continue giving all donations from the campaign to its 20 charity recipients.
“Having worked with the development committees of several nonprofits and given direction and leadership to local philanthropy and funding campaigns, Deb is a great fit for this new and important position,” said Dan Steever, president and publisher of The Gazette and chairman of Gazette Charities.
“We are excited to have Deb join us and are fortunate to be able to add a talent like her to the Empty Stocking Fund.”
Mahan worked as loan officer and executive with Northpointe Bank, Kirkpatrick Bank and Solera National Bank and was director of small group and support ministries for First Presbyterian Church.
She also was chair of the Give! campaign of the Colorado Springs Independent for four years, is vice president of the board of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and is a founding board member of Kids on Bikes. She has bachelor’s degrees in psychology from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Arizona State University.
“I’m so excited, encouraged and looking forward to continue to grow the spirit of philanthropy in the Colorado Springs area,” Mahan said.
“The Empty Stocking Fund is a huge part of the history and legacy of that spirit, and I want to involve younger generations as well as raise the scope and profit of all that Gazette Charities does in the community.”
Every dollar donated to the Empty Stocking Fund grows up to 45.3 percent through matching funds. The Bruni Foundation matches $1 for every $3 raised up to $70,000, and El Pomar Foundation matches $10,000 for every $100,000 raised up to $200,000.
Administrative costs of the campaign are paid by The Gazette, El Pomar Foundation, Wells Fargo, ADD STAFF and The Anschutz Foundation.
