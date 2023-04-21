With the May 16 runoff election for Colorado Springs mayor approaching fast, The Gazette is cohosting a televised debate between candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams on April 30.

The Gazette is teaming up with KOAA News 5, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement as hosts of the debate, which will begin at 5 p.m. at the Garden Pavilion at Penrose House. KOAA anchor Rob Quirk will act as moderator, joined by panelists Vince Bzdek, executive editor of The Gazette, and Alasyn Zimmerman, KOAA anchor.

The debate will be livestreamed on Gazette.com and will be broadcast live on KOAA News 5 at 5 p.m.

Voters can visit thestatedebate.com to register for the event and ask a question for moderators to consider. Seating is limited to 200 guests.

Mobolade and Williams qualified for the runoff by coming in first and second, respectively, among a field of 12 candidates in the first round of voting. None of those candidates won more then 50% of the vote, which by city law means the top two vote-getters face each other in a runoff.

Williams is a former secretary of state for Colorado, and has served on the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. Mobolade, an entrepreneur, former pastor and West African immigrant, has worked for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and served as an advocate for small business with the city. He cofounded Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, and has never run for political office before.

Ballots for the mayoral runoff will be sent to voters Monday, April 24. Voters will be able to drop off ballots through election day, May 16.

The Gazette debate is one of at least four matchups between the two candidates in the next couple of weeks.