Gazette Editor in Chief Vince Bzdek will sit down with a leading campaign strategist and media consultant Wednesday evening to discuss the evolving relationship between politics and journalism.
Stuart Stevens has been at the forefront of high-profile campaigns going back to Bob Dole’s presidential run in 1996. One of his five books, “The Big Enchilada,” recounts his time on George W. Bush’s media team in 2000 and 2004. Most recently, Stevens was a senior adviser for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential run. In 2016, Stevens was among the more outspoken Republican critics of Donald Trump.
A Mississippi native, Stevens will return to his former school, Colorado College, for Wednesday’s talk dubbed “Trump and the Press: It’s Worse Than We Think.” The event is free and will start at 7 p.m. at the Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave.